OKLAHOMA CITY -- In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., West Governors University announced that it will award $75,000 in scholarships to those who have dreamed of furthering their education but face challenges in their lives that prevent them from doing so.
The nonprofit, online university aims to provide financial relief to adults through its "I Have a Dream" scholarship to help make it easier for them to fulfill their dreams and complete their degrees.
The scholarship is available to all new students enrolling in any of WGU's 60-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education, and health professions, including nursing.
Each "I Have a Dream" scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be credited to students' accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Applications are currently being accepted at wgu.edu/dream.
"Our mission at WGU is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity, and we're excited to launch this scholarship as a tribute to the life of Dr. King, who was a remarkable civil rights leader and strong advocate for education," said Dr. Darrin Q. Rankin, WGU South Region regional vice president. "Education is the ultimate disruptor and uplifter. Scholarships like this help us further ensure that everyone has an opportunity to more readily achieve their dreams."
The "I Have a Dream" scholarship is competitive and will be awarded based on the student's academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. The application deadline is June 30.
For more information about WGU and scholarship opportunities, visit: wgu.edu/scholarships.
