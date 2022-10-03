Western Governors University will recognize 2022 Distinguished Graduate Ashlei Ashmore with an award ceremony in Tahlequah on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the OMM Lab, First Floor 19500 E. Ross St., Tahlequah, OK 74464. Ashmore earned her bachelor's degree in healthcare management at WGU in 2018.
WGU is recognizing its Native American students and graduates for Indigenous People's Day. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the college enrollment rate for American Indian/Alaska Native was lower than every other ethnicity in 2017 at just 20%. WGU is working to change that by making education accessible to everyone.
In WGU's south region alone, the nonprofit, online university has more than 270 students and 680 graduates who identified as Native American or Alaska Native.
The award is given to select graduates, such as Ashmore, whose work or volunteer efforts go beyond what is required by their employment, and who have made a positive difference in their community or career.
"WGU offered me the ability to go back to school and further my career without taking any time away from my family," said Ashmore. "Having that flexibility in my schedule was so important to me and the doors this new degree opened for me has helped my family in incredible ways."
After graduating, Ashmore was hired as the director of operations of Oklahoma State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation, which is the only tribally affiliated medical school in the nation.
"This is one of those dream jobs that I couldn't have imagined for myself, and I still get to serve my tribe, even though I'm not with the tribal government anymore," said Ashmore. "The best part is knowing the difference that I was able to make for others by furthering my education. When WGU announced I received the Distinguished Graduate Award, one of my former colleagues at Cherokee Nation reached out to let me know she had pursued a degree with WGU after hearing my story. I had no idea that I would get to make that kind of impact on people."
For more information, visit www.wgu.edu.
