Officials with the District Attorney's Office say charges may be amended, depending on the circumstances of the crime, for a defendant to become eligible for a deferred sentence.
Assistant District Attorney Eric M. Jordan said those who commit sexual crimes can get deferred sentences, but only if prosecutors file alternate charges.
"This is strictly a hypothetical example, but say you've got an intoxicated woman who slept with a man, and that's been reported as rape. There are grounds to file it because the victim has no recollection of consenting to sex. Yet it's not eligible for a deferred sentence, so we would potentially amend it to assault with intent to commit a felony, and it can be deferred," Jordan said. "Because it's a questioned rape case, we believe in the victim, but the circumstances are such that's it's almost impossible to prove at trial."
Other scenarios of a sexual crime could be grounds for an amended charge to defer a defendant.
In May, an 18-year-old was caught sleeping with a 14-year-old girl and claimed she told him she was 16. He was charged with outraging public decency.
The following are among the deferred sentences ordered in 2019.
James Darrin Foreman - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open bottle or container of liquor, and obstructing an officer.
Nathan Wayne Bass - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper turnabout.
Danitra Rena Wilson - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.
Jereme Edwin Berryhill - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of beer, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Robert Richmond Burr - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to display lighted lamps on vehicle when required.
David Wayne Smelcer - child abuse.
Dylan Darnell - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of alcoholic beverage by person under 21, and no seat belt.
Shelly Renee McKeel - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jake Andrew Stopp - assault and battery upon a police officer, threaten to perform act of violence, and public intoxication.
Lonnie Rufus Yates - feloniously pointing firearm.
Marissa K. Deerinwater - domestic assault and batter with a dangerous weapon and child abuse.
Melissa Lovett - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to carry insurance verification.
Mindy Renee Jackson-Adair - first-degree burglary.
Dayeri Escobedo - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Michael Edward Moss - battery on police officer and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Carlisle Guinnip - assault and battery upon a police officer, domestic abuse - assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call, and obstructing an officer.
Jimmy Wheat - embezzlement.
Frank Coon - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Leigh Howard Hammond - malicious injury to property and gross disturbance of the peace.
Lucas Wade Murphy - possess schedule I CDS, inattentive driving resulting in collision, no seat belt.
Bart Henry Phillips - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Roman Jay Ridge - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Cameron Warrior - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and open container alcohol.
James Dean Shrum - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, open container beer, no security verification, and interference with traffic control device.
Ferrel Victor Askew - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container alcohol.
Kody Wayne Fields - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brandon Dean Blossom - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, and driving left of center.
Ely J. Dillard - driving while impaired.
Raymond D. Goldman - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Thong Lor - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speed in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Cleya McLemore - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Robert D. Walker - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
