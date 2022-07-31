What causes most area vehicle crashes? Hint: It's not alcohol

Local law enforcement officials say the majority of vehicle crashes happen in the morning while people are headed work, during lunch hour, and during rush hour in the late afternoon.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the two most common causes of vehicle crashes relate to following too closely and failure to yield.
"The inattentive driving goes back to the following too closely. At times, the radio is going, you're on your phone, or in a hurry," he said.
Surprisingly, those eluding officers or driving under the influence don't typically crash as often as those who are inattentive behind the wheel.
"It happens some, but our daytime crashes - which is when we have a majority of our accidents - are typically going to be a non-intoxicated driver, and it's going to be someone who was following too closely," King said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the deputy's responsibility with vehicle crashes is, first and foremost, responding.
"We usually get there and secure the scene the best we can, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and fire departments do all the heavy lifting. If we do anything, it's traffic control," said Chennault.
State Farm Agent Mark Hodson said insurance rates will be affected for the person who is at fault in a crash.
"How much can depend on if there's an accident-free discount. They'll lose that discount and that can vary. Or if they have multiple accidents, the more accidents you have, the higher the rate can be," he said.
Some insurance companies can choose not to renew insurance for people who are involved in several crashes. Hodson said those companies can also decline to renew insurance on any individual, depending on the type of crash.
"Most companies will not renew a policy if they have what they consider to be too many claims, or they may have to go to a higher-risk policy, and those are generally more expensive," he said.
By law, every driver is required to have liability insurance coverage, but the comprehensive and collision coverage protect one's own vehicle in the event of a crash.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, fatalities crashes are lower this month than they were in July 2021.
A total of 353 fatal crashes were reported in 2021, while there have been 272 so far in 2022.
