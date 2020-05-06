The terms "liberalism" and "liberal democracy" are often confused. While liberalism is the presiding political ideology in the U.S., liberal democracy is the form of government under which the country operates. And that has li ttle to do with "liberal" or "conservative" labels, or political parties.
As explained by Dr. Danial Savage, Northeastern State University Department of Geography and Political Science chair, liberal democracies - as in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea - differ from a procedural democracy. Under a procedural democracy, any law may be passed legitimately, as long as proper democratic procedures are followed, even if it infringes on an individual's or minority's rights. In a liberal democracy, however, certain individual and minority rights take a front seat to democracy.
"Proper procedures are things like: 1, all adults get to vote; 2, all votes count equally; and 3, the majority rules," said Savage. "In such a democracy, the majority could vote to deprive a religious minority of the right to practice its religion, or it could silence an unpopular opinion. Anything the majority wanted could become law as long as democratic procedures were followed."
A lack of protection for individual or minority rights should "never happen in a liberal democracy like the U.S.," said Savage, since laws are in place to prevent that. He cited the First Amendment of the Constitution, which safeguards the freedoms of religion and speech, as an example.
"If the majority - either in a state initiative election or through a legislature - voted to silence people from voicing an unpopular opinion, or from practicing their religion, the judiciary would most likely declare the law unconstitutional because it violated an individual right protected in the Constitution," said Savage.
The U.S. has three branches of government: executive, legislative, and judicial. The judiciary protects individual rights in the Constitution from being infringed upon. Although not likely, if a majority of people or legislators voted to ban all firearms in the country, for example, the Constitution's Second Amendment would not allow it under the country's liberal democracy.
Savage said critics of judiciary review complain it is anti-majority, thus non-democratic.
"They are right, but the framers of the Constitution never intended for the United States to be a pure procedural democracy," he said. "James Madison, in Federalist No. 10, warns about the danger of pure democracy, which he calls 'tyranny of the majority.' The framers of the Constitution intended the United States to be a liberal democracy, and for individual rights to be protected. That is why a Bill of Rights was added to the Constitution. The Bill of Rights protects individual rights. After the Civil War, the 14th Amendment was ratified to protect minority rights."
