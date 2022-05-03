This Mother’s Day, shops along Tahlequah's main street are encouraging locals to buy gifts for Mom that she doesn’t necessarily need, but that she wants, anyway.
For holidays like Christmas, or wedding anniversaries or birthdays, mothers want items that are functional and help them accomplish certain tasks. For Mother’s Day this year, moms want items that are just for them.
“What mom wants is something she wouldn’t buy for herself,” said Kristy Eubanks, owner of Junie’s Closet.
She recommends picking up a Capri Blue reed diffuser, which comes with two volcano refills for around $79.
“It’s something that makes the home feel warm and cozy, but mom doesn’t think it is something she really needs,” said Eubanks. “Gifting mom something she wants is always a good idea.”
Junie’s also offers bath bombs, sponges, polarized sun glasses, jewelry, and trendy clothing.
For those willing to spend a little more on their mothers, Meigs Jewelry has options. Stackable necklaces are popular. Moms can stack the birthstones of each of their children. Also popular are paperclip jewelry, which are necklaces with gold or silver in the shape of a paperclip.
“It works perfectly for Mother’s Day. Like a paperclip, she holds all of our lives together, which is a cool thing about the item,” said Todd Mutzig, Meigs owner. “All of these links are representative of paper clips. That is a style of jewelry that is popular.”
Meigs is also offering lockets. Unlike the lockets of yesteryear, this line of locket from With You allows the purchaser to submit a digital photo that is printed inside of the locket to fit perfectly to its shape. They run anywhere from $149-$300.
“It is something unique and awesome for Mom,” said Mutzig.
Beautiquey is now Beautiquey and the Beast, which has set up shop in the old Start building. Brynn Smith, who is now selling men’s items, has set aside items for Mom. She is encouraging locals to purchase Brighton items.
“Brighton is so special because it is super well-made, and it offers an incredible warranty. If you purchase a handbag or jewelry, and something goes wrong, you bring it back to any retailer or me. It doesn’t matter where you bought it. I’ll send it into Brighton, and they will replace it for free,” said Smith.
Brighton specializes in handbags, sunglasses, and jewelry. They are known for their leather items, which are unique in design.
Smith is also selling Ciao Milano jackets, which are from Italy. Beautiquey and the Beast is the only retailer in Oklahoma that sells the brand, and she said she offers the lowest prices on Ciao Milano items. The two styles of jackets from Ciao Milano are waterproof and water-resistant. The lightweight jackets are chic and functional.
Amy Carter, from Vivid, is selling earrings, mugs, and other items for Mom.
“Mom deserves one of everything, but if not, we have some mom earrings,” said Carter.
Vivid is selling funny towels, coasters, and socks. She is also selling bath bombs, soaps, and lotions to help mom relax. Vivid doesn’t charge for wrapping, or to turn individual items into a gift bag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.