Monday, Aug. 26
OHCE County Meeting begins at 10 a.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Sexual Assault Support Group meets at 5 p.m. in Help In Crisis, 205 N. College Ave.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave. Potluck dinner scheduled.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Grief Share meets at 7 p.m. in Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Golf Advisory Board meets at 8 p.m. in the Tahlequah City Golf Course Pro Shop.
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet at 11 a.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Tenkiller Area Community Organization meets at 6 p.m. at 32247 S. 540 Road.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Group Sound Bath begins at 6 p.m. at Clear Creek Wellness Center, 15520 N. Clear Creek Road. RSVP to 918-470-6652.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306 for details.
OHCE heart health nutrition and exercise workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N. Cedar Ave. Call 918-458-0040.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Cherokee Nation inauguration ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Chota Conference Center, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon in the NSU University Center.
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market runs 4-7 p.m. at Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.
Park Board meets at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee St.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee St.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Yoga begins at 9:15 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.
Cherokee County Retired Educators Association meets at 11:30 a.m. in the Restaurant of the Cherokees.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 4 p.m. in Tahlequah City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee St.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Airport Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at Tahlequah Municipal Airport.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, Aug. 30
TACO's Annual Fall Benefit Flea Market Sale is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 32247 S. 540 Road.
Toddler Tales for 24 months–3 years old begins at 10 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Reading Rockstars for ages 3-6 years old begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 5:30 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market runs 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
TACO's Annual Fall Benefit Flea Market Sale is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 32247 S. 540 Road.
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon at 812 E. Ward.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
