Monday, Dec. 30

Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.

Red Cross blood drive runs noon to 6 p.m. at Pleasant View Apartments, 1390 Heritage Lane.

Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.

Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.

American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave. Potluck dinner scheduled.

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.

Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.

So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.

Noon Day Eve for ages 6-11 begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public LIbrary.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.

Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.

Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306 for details.

Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N. Cedar Ave. Call 918-458-0040.

Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.

Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Yoga begins at 9:15 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.

Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.

Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.

Indian taco sale runs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at D.D. Etchieson UMC, 412 W. Seneca St.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.

TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.

Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.

Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.

Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.

Friday, Jan. 3

Winter Water Fun Day runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Brookside House, 124 N. Brookside Ave.

Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.

Cherokee County Federation of Democratic Women meet at 11:30 a.m. in Restaurant of the Cherokees.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.

Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.

Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.

First Saturday Indoor Market runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.

