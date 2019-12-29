Monday, Dec. 30
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Red Cross blood drive runs noon to 6 p.m. at Pleasant View Apartments, 1390 Heritage Lane.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave. Potluck dinner scheduled.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Noon Day Eve for ages 6-11 begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public LIbrary.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306 for details.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N. Cedar Ave. Call 918-458-0040.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Yoga begins at 9:15 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.
Indian taco sale runs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at D.D. Etchieson UMC, 412 W. Seneca St.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, Jan. 3
Winter Water Fun Day runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Brookside House, 124 N. Brookside Ave.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Cherokee County Federation of Democratic Women meet at 11:30 a.m. in Restaurant of the Cherokees.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
First Saturday Indoor Market runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.