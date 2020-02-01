Monday, Feb. 3
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is at noon in Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Abatement Board meets at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee St.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave. Potluck set.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter 5 meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Tahlequah City Council meets at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Valentine Craft for ages 6-11 begins at 3:45 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Wines of Winter begins at 5 p.m.
Cherokee County Democrats meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Building, 100 N. Water Ave.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N. Cedar Ave. Call 918-458-0040.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Governmental Building Authority meets at 9a.m. in County Detention Center.
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Senior Citizen Center.
Lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Friends of the Library meet at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is at noon in Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon in the NSU University Center.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Yoga begins at 9:15 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian, 746 S. Cedar.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Tri-Community WEB Association bingo begins at 6 p.m. at 179114 S. 580 Road.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah. Call 918-520-3696.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Valentine Craft for ages 12 to adult begins at 5:30 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, Feb. 7
Low Coat Spay/Neuter Clinic runs 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 215 S. College Ave.
Toddler Tales for 24 months-3 years old begins at 10 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Reading Rockstars for ages 3-6 years old begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Cherokee County Federation of Democratic Women meet at 11:45 a.m. in Restaurant of the Cherokees.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Park Hill OHCE meets at 1 p.m.. Call 918-931-1705.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
Tahlequah City Vipers preseason game begins at 7 p.m. in Doc Wadley Stadium.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah. Call 918-520-3696.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
2nd Sunday at 2 History and Humanities program begins at 2 p.m. in ACT Gallery, Cort Mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.