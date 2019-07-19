Monday, July 22
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Opioid Epidemic Response event begins at 5 p.m. in Cherokee County Community Building. Booths, screens run 5-8.
Sexual Assault Support Group meets at 5 p.m. in Help In Crisis, 205 N. College Ave.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Grief Share meets at 7 p.m. in Go Ye Village.
Tuesday, July 23
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Opioid Epidemic Response event runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in Cherokee County Community Building.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B E. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware. Call 214-215-8306 for details.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N. Cedar Ave. Call 918-458-0040.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Wednesday, July 24
Opioid Epidemic Response event runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in Cherokee County Community Building.
Friends of the Library meet at 10:30 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon in the NSU University Center.
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 4-7 p.m. at Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah.
Thursday, July 25
Opioid Epidemic Response event runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in Cherokee County Community Building.
Yoga begins at 9:15 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Tahlequah Archeological Society meets at 7 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, July 26
Toddler Tales for 24 months-3 years old begins at 10 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Opioid Epidemic Response event runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in Cherokee County Community Building.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Reading Rockstars for ages 3-6 years old begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 5:30 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, July 27
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
Opioid Epidemic Response event runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in Cherokee County Community Building.
Stand UP International Women's Empowerment Conference runs 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at ICTC.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Sunday, July 28
Opioid Epidemic Response event runs 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Cherokee County Community Building.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
