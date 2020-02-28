Monday, March 2
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave. Potluck dinner scheduled.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Tuesday, March 3
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Oklahoma Second Amendment Association meets at 6 p.m. in the Century 21 Meeting Room, 101 Mimosa Lane.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306 for details.
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. at the Steely Hollow station, 20385 E. Steely Hollow Road.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Wednesday, March 4
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon in the NSU University Center.
Understanding Medicare program begins at 5:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Public LIbrary.
Grief Share classes begin at 6:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship. Call 918-456-4901.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Thursday, March 5
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.
Wild onion dinner runs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St.
Cherokee County Retired Educators Association meets at 11:30 a.m. in the Restaurant of the Cherokees
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Acupuncture and meditation available 4-6 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist, 104 N. College Ave.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, March 6
Toddler Tales for 24 months–3 years old begins at 10 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Reading Rockstars for ages 3-6 years old begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Cherokee County Federation Democratic Women meet at 11:45 a.m. at Restaurant of the Cherokees.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, March 7
OHCE Spring Bazaar and Flea Market runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Prom on a Penny runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the NSU Event Center, 1041 N. Grand Ave.
Gun show runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cherokee County Fairgrounds.
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
Indoor market runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Sunday, March 8
Gun show runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Cherokee County Fairgrounds.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
2nd Sunday at 2 humanities program begins at 2 p.m. in the Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
