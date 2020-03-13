Editor's note: Coronavirus protocols could affect the timing of many events, and some could be cancelled.
Monday, March 16
Cherokee County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. in the second-floor conference of the Cherokee County Courthouse.
A meal portion size information event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3707 will hold their annual wild onion and eggs and bean dinner at the VFW post, 128 E. Choctaw St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Mah Jong starts at 2 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave. Potluck dinner scheduled.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Tahlequah City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Sexual Assault Group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis, 5:00pm-6:00pm. Call first to make an appointment with Sandra. (918)-456-0673
Tuesday, March 17
Cherokee County Republican Women will have their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center in Room 2.
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Understanding Nutrition Labels will be detailed at 11 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Rock and Mineral Society will meet at 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306 for details.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Domestic Violence Group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis.
Wednesday, March 18
Government Building Authority will meet at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Gardening 101 will be held at 10 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
STEM Engineering Challenge Day will be at 10 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon in the NSU University Center.
Tahlequah Tabletop Gamers meet at 4 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Yoga class at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, March 19
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Alzheimer's Association meets at noon at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Teen Zone meets at 4 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, March 20
Tahlequah Public Works Authority will meet at 9 a.m. at the TPWA office.
Toddler Tales for 24 months-3 years old begins at 10 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Reading Rockstars for ages 3-6 years old begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, March 21
Tahlequah Writers will meet at 2 p.m., in the Rawls Room of the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Sunday, March 22
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
