Monday, Nov. 11
Tribal, county, city offices, schools and library branches are closed for Veterans Day.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Veterans Day Program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the NSU University Center Basement.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Native American Veteran Panel begins at 6 p.m. in the NSU UC Morgan Room.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
"Arsenic and Old Lace" auditions begin at 7 p.m. in St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Golf Course Advisory Board meets at 8 a.m. in the City Golf Course Pro Shop.
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Friends of the Town Branch meet at 5 p.m. in the Brookside House, 124 N. Brookside Ave.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306 for details.
Aprons and Lace OHCE club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building.
"Arsenic and Old Lace" auditions begin at 7 p.m. in St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N. Cedar Ave. Call 918-458-0040.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Senior Citizen Center.
Friends of the Library meet at 10:30 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon in the NSU University Center.
Park Board meets at 5 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Yoga begins at 9:15 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Friends of th eLibrary meet in Hulbert Community Library.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, Nov. 15
Toddler Tales for 24 months-3 years old begins at 10 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Rd.
Reading Rockstars for ages 3-6 years old begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 5:30 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Encore Performing Society benefit spaghetti dinner runs 5:30-7:30 p.m. om the Cherokee County Community Building.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Labyrinth Walk begins at 3 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist, 104 S. College Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.