Tahlequah’s first Whataburger restaurant is breaking ground next week.
Local residents can finally celebrate after months of speculation have become a reality. The restaurant will be located at 1101 E. Downing St. and is slated to open in 2023.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-President Nathan Reed announced the news late Wednesday morning, and it quickly blew up all over social media.
“It’ll be a nice change to have something open 24 hours near the hospital employees and college students,” Tanya Lang Brown posted to Facebook.
Mayor Sue Catron said the location will provide much-needed service to the north and east side of Tahlequah.
“There are so many more people working and living in this area who need a close spot to grab a meal or snack. Whataburger is also a brand that isn't readily accessible in Northeastern Oklahoma,” Catron said.
According to representatives of the restaurant chain, Whataburger’s franchise group, WAB Venture Inc., and TACC will hold the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
While majority of the responses to the news are positive, some residents are concerned about the location of the property. Lance Hayley Jones asked why it was being built on Downing Street, since it’s too compact already.
Catron said traffic and congestion is always a topic when businesses are built adjacent to major intersections.
“There has been much work done in the planning stages with the developer and with [the Oklahoma Department of Transportation] to help ensure that safe entry and egress points are provided,” she said.
The plan is to add 100 jobs in the community, and hiring is underway for restaurant managers, team leaders, and team members.
“Whataburger will ultimately be providing 100 jobs and increasing the sales tax base of Tahlequah. They will be an active partner within our community,” Catron said.
News of the restaurant chain coming to Tahlequah began circulating social media during the summer. No statement or information regarding the claim was officially addressed until Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The Daily Press attends Tahlequah’s City Planning Commission meetings, wherein zoning changes are recommended for approval by the City Council. During a Jan. 25 meeting, approval of preliminary/final plats on where Tropical Smoothie Café and Schlotzsky’s would be constructed was granted.
It was also during this meeting when the announcement of the two restaurants coming to Tahlequah broke.
Permits for the construction of Whataburger have already been issued, and Catron said it’s a different situation, since this didn’t go before the Planning Commission.
“Those two businesses were constructed in an area that had been undeveloped. The Whataburger location previously held a commercial enterprise. Zoning changes are not needed and additional platting is not required, so there is no action required of the City Council,” she said.
Those interested in working for Whataburger can submit their resumes to wabjobs@wabventure.com.
