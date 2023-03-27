Starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, fresh, customized burgers, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange-and-white-striped fun await guests as the Whataburger opens at 1101 E. Downing St.
The restaurant honors Whataburger’s storied history, while looking to the future with a forward-thinking design with features including an open-concept dining room and interior and exterior digital menu boards to best serve our guests. There is also a custom mural featuring area landmarks.
The Whataburger team of 100 local employees, who the company calls family members, will be led by Operating Partner Joe Martin and is ready to serve the community 24/7 through the dining room and the drive-thru. Additional services, such as delivery and online ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, will be available in the coming weeks.
Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year, with breakfast served from 11 p.m.-11 a.m. In addition to dining locally, signature sauces, including Whataburger Fancy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup, Original Mustard, One-of-a-Kind Creamy Pepper Sauce, and more, are offered at Brookshire’s, Kroger and Walmart grocery stores across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.