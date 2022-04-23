Monday, April 25
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Cherokee County Sexual Assault Group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis from 5-6 p.m. To make an appointment with Sandra, call 918-456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn Support Group meets 6-7 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Tuesday, April 26
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County meet at Go Ye Village at noon.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets from noon to 1 p.m. at 1011 S. Muskogee Ave. Contact Jennifer at 918-822-4292.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse meets at 6 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting takes place at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Call 214-215-8306 for information.
TACO potluck starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon at Cherokee Casino Chota Room.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, April 28
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in room 304. Call Jeff Thorne at 918-206-8531.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets from noon to 1 p.m. at 1011 S. Muskogee Ave. Contact Jennifer at 918-822-4292.
Friday, April 29
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, April 30
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, May 1
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
