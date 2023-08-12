Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 645 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG CREEK DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OSAGE OTTAWA PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CLAREMORE, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MIAMI, NOWATA, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, PRYOR, ROGERS, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VINITA, AND WAGONER.