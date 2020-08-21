Monday, Aug. 24

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Cub Scout Pack 730 ice cream social begins at 6 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Tahlequah Community Playhouse board meets at 6 p.m. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Part-time job fair for NSU students runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the University Center Underground.

Pinterest Simple Recipes virtual program begins at noon at www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Cherokee County Republican headquarters ribbon cutting begins at 4 p.m. at 1010 Muskogee Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 27

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Matt Meredith fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. at The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road.

Friday, Aug. 28

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Saturday, Aug. 29

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

