Monday, Aug. 24
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Cub Scout Pack 730 ice cream social begins at 6 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse board meets at 6 p.m. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Part-time job fair for NSU students runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the University Center Underground.
Pinterest Simple Recipes virtual program begins at noon at www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Cherokee County Republican headquarters ribbon cutting begins at 4 p.m. at 1010 Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 27
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Matt Meredith fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. at The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road.
Friday, Aug. 28
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Saturday, Aug. 29
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
