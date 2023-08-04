Monday, Aug. 7
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Tahlequah City Council meeting meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cherokee County Community Health Coalition meets at the Tahlequah Armory from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County meet at Go Ye Village at noon.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets from noon to 1 p.m. at 1011 S. Muskogee Ave. Contact Jennifer at 918-822-4292.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets at 6 p.m. in Go Ye Village Richardson Hall, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting takes place at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Call 214-215-8306 for information.
Aprons and Lace meets in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
OHCE Woodall Club meets at the Tahlequah Community Building at 11 a.m.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon at Cherokee Casino Chota Room.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Soroptimist International of Tahlequah meets at Charlie’s Chicken at noon.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in room 304.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B’s sew together 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cookson UMC.
The BEST Coalition is open to the public and meets at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory from 10 to 11 a.m.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Acupuncture and meditation from 4-6 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah on 104 N. College Ave.
Dining-in at Feed My Sheep starts at 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets from noon to 1 p.m. at 1011 S. Muskogee Ave. Contact Jennifer at 918-822-4292.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6:30.
Friday, Aug. 11
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Tahlequah Community Garden meets at 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the garden, 271 W. Smith St.
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
