Monday, July 24
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn Support Group meets 6-7 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, July 25
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County meet at Go Ye Village at noon.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets from noon to 1 p.m. at 1011 S. Muskogee Ave. Contact Jennifer at 918-822-4292.
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting takes place at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Call 214-215-8306 for information.
TACO potluck starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon at Cherokee Casino Chota Room.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, July 27
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in room 304.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B’s sew together 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Acupuncture and meditation from 4-6 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah on 104 N. College Ave.
Dining-in at Feed My Sheep starts at 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets from noon to 1 p.m. at 1011 S. Muskogee Ave. Contact Jennifer at 918-822-4292.
Friday, July 28
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, July 29
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, July 30
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
