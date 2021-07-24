Monday, July 26

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn Support Group meets 6-7 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.

Tuesday, July 27

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will meet at 8 a.m. at the chamber office, corner of Delaware and Water.

Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Cherokee County Veterans Council will be meeting at noon at the VFW Post 3707.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Planning and Zoning commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Council chambers at City Hall.

Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Tahlequah Community Playhouse meets at 6 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.

TACO meets at 6:30 at 32247 S. 540 Road, Cookson.

Wednesday, July 28

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.

Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.

Thursday, July 29

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Soroptimist International of Tahlequah meets at noon.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Finding Healing After Abortion group meets at 6 p.m. in 29 Eleven Church. Call 719-276-6365.

Cookson Community Crime Watch meets at Cookson Fire Department at 7 p.m. Call 918-774-3363

Friday, July 30

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.

Saturday, July 31

Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.

Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Tahlequah Community Garden meets at the garden, 271 W. Smith St. at noon.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Tags

Trending Video