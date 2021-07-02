Monday, July 5
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Tahlequah City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Cherokee County: Sexual Assault Group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis from 5:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
Cherokee County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the second floor conference room of the courthouse.
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet at 11 a.m. at Go Ye Village.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Wednesday, July 7
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Thursday, July 8
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets the first, second and third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Finding Healing After Abortion group meets at 6 p.m. in 29 Eleven Church. Call 719-276-6365.
Friday, July 9
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Arts Council of Tahlequah meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center.
Eastern Oklahoma Development District/Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Support Group is will meet at 2 p.m. in the Wisdom Keepers Senior Living second-floor activities room, 1286 W. Fourth St. For more information, contact Stacy Williamson, caregiver director, at 918-682-7891.
Saturday, July 10
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, July 11
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
