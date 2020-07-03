Monday, July 6

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Tuesday, July 7

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Wednesday, July 8

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Thursday, July 9

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Friday, July 10

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Saturday, July 11

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes runs 6-8 p.m. in Norris Park.

