Monday, June 15
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.
Historic Preservation Board meets at 3:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee St.
Tuesday, June 16
County Republican Women meet in the Tahlequah Armory; the board at 9 a.m.; the club at 10; and the program is at 11.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Wednesday, June 17
Governmental Building Authority meets at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Regional Development Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.
Thursday, June 18
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Planning Commission meets at 4 p.m. in City Hall.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Friday, June 19
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Saturday, June 20
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
