Monday, June 15

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

Historic Preservation Board meets at 3:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee St.

Tuesday, June 16

County Republican Women meet in the Tahlequah Armory; the board at 9 a.m.; the club at 10; and the program is at 11.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Wednesday, June 17

Governmental Building Authority meets at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Regional Development Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.

Thursday, June 18

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Planning Commission meets at 4 p.m. in City Hall.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Friday, June 19

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Saturday, June 20

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

