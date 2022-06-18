Monday, June 20
County, city, federal, state offices will be closed.
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Cherokee County Sexual Assault Group meets 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis from 5-6 p.m.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Tuesday, June 21
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Cherokee County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
Baby Bookworms will be 10-11 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
To-go lunches are at Tahlequah Day Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah and Cherokee County meet at Go Ye Village at noon.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets from noon to 1 p.m. at 1011 S. Muskogee Ave. Contact Jennifer at 918-822-4292.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Craft time will be 3-4 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.
Tahlequah City Council meeting meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Alzheimer's/Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets at 6 p.m. in Go Ye Village Richardson Hall, 1201 W. Fourth St. Second Tuesday
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting takes place at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Call 214-215-8306 for information.
TACO potluck starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m. Fourth Tuesday of the Month
The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 7 p.m. The third Tuesday of every month.
Wednesday, June 22
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Toddler Tales will be 10-11 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Reading Rockstars will be 10-11 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon at Cherokee Casino Chota Room.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center. For more information, contact Matt Tiger at 918-453-5693.
A tech class regarding virtual reality on the phone will be 5-6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave. Check this.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, June 23
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cookson UMC.
Teen Summer Reading Program will be 10-11 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
The BEST Coalition meets at Tahlequah Municipal Armory from 10 to 11 a.m.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets noon to 1 p.m. at 1011 S. Muskogee Ave. Contact Jennifer at 918-822-4292.
A Crystal Bridges Museum program is 3-5 p.m. at Hulbert Community Library.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Jellyfish painting will be 6-7 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
The Humane Society of Cherokee County meets at 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room. Call Barbara Jones 918-457-7997.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6:30.
Friday, June 24
Legislative Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. at the Hulbert Senior Citizen's Center. Breakfast is free.
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 8-9 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Children's Summer Reading Program is 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Tahlequah Library.
Lunches are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Arts Council of Tahlequah meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center.
Eastern Oklahoma Development District/Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Support Group takes place at 2 p.m. in the Wisdom Keepers Senior Living activities room, 1286 W. Fourth St.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, June 25
Tahlequah Community Garden meets 8 to 10:30 a.m. at 271 W. Smith St.
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunch is 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
The Tahlequah Writers Group meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center, 212 S. Water Ave.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, June 26
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
