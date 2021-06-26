Monday, June 28

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

A sexual assault survivors group meets weekly, 5-6 p.m. at Help In Crisis.

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn Support Group meets 6-7 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.

Tuesday, June 29

Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Domestic violence group meets weekly at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Wednesday, June 30

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Friends of the Tahlequah Public Library meets at 10 a.m. in the public library.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.

Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.

Thursday, July 1

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

An Indian taco sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St. Call 918-772-5055.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m., 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Finding Healing After Abortion group meets at 6 p.m. in 29 Eleven Church. Call 719-276-6365.

Friday, July 2

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Cherokee County Federated Democratic Women's Club meets at noon.

Arts Council of Tahlequah meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.

Saturday, July 3

Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.

Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastern Oklahoma Development District/Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Support Group is on the first Friday of every month at 2 p.m. in the Wisdom Keepers Senior Living second-floor activities room, 1286 W. Fourth St.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Tahlequah Community Garden meets at the garden, 271 W. Smith St. at noon.

Sunday, July 4

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

A fireworks display will be hosted at Lake Tenkiller by the Greater Tenkiller Area Association starting at dusk.

