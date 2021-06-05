Monday, June 7
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn Support Group meets 6-7 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Tuesday, June 8
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Cherokee County Veterans Council will be meeting at noon at the VFW Post 3707.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Planning and Zoning commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Council chambers at City Hall.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse meets at 6 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.
TACO meets at 6:30 at 32247 S. 540 Road, Cookson.
The Tahlequah Camera Club will meet on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Cookson United Methodist Church on Hwy 82 and Cookson Bend Road.
Wednesday, June 9
OHCE Woodall Club Meeting, June 9th at 11 a.m. at the Tahlequah Community Building.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Tahlequah Board of Education will hold a special meeting at noon at the board office on Water.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, June 10
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Soroptimist International of Tahlequah meets at noon.
Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meet at 1 p.m. in the Council room.
Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meets at 4 p.m. in the Council room.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Finding Healing After Abortion group meets at 6 p.m. in 29 Eleven Church. Call 719-276-6365.
Cookson Community Crime Watch meets at Cookson Fire Department at 7 p.m. Call 918-774-3363
Friday, June 11
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, June 12
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Tahlequah Community Garden meets at the garden, 271 W. Smith St. at noon.
Sunday, June 13
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
