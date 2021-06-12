Monday, June 14

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Tuesday, June 15

Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.

Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Thompson House Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 S. College Ave.

CBIHP Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 829 S. Muskogee Ave.

Wednesday, June 16

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Governmental Building Authority meets at 9 a.m. at the county jail.

Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meets at 11 a.m. at Indian Capital Technology Center.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.

Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.

Thursday, June 17

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.

Finding Healing After Abortion group meets at 6 p.m. in 29 Eleven Church. Call 719-276-6365.

The Cookson Community Crime Watch group will meet at 7 p.m., at the Cookson Fire Department.

Friday, June 18

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

The Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual legislative forum at 11 a.m. Call 918-456-3742.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.

Saturday, June 19

Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.

Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Sunday, June 20

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

