Monday, July 19

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Humane Society of Cherokee County at 6:00 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room.

Tuesday, July 20

Card playing is at TACO in Cookson, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1 to 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.

Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Thompson House Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 S. College Ave.

CBIHP Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 829 S. Muskogee Ave.

Cherokee County Republican Women meet at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center at 10 a.m.

Thompson House Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 829 Muskogee Ave.

Wednesday, July 21

Govermental Building Authority meets at 9 a.m. at the county jail.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.

Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veteran's Center.

Thursday, July 22

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.

Lunches are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.

Finding Healing After Abortion group meets at 6 p.m. in 29 Eleven Church. Call 719-276-6365.

Northeastern Toastmaster Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 12:00 S. College Ave.

Friday, July 23

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.

Legislative Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. at the Hulbert Senior Citizen's Center. Breakfast is free.

Saturday, July 24

Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.

Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

The Tahlequah Writers Group meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center, 212 S. Water Ave.

Sunday, June 20

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

