Monday, July 19
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Humane Society of Cherokee County at 6:00 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room.
Tuesday, July 20
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1 to 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Thompson House Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 S. College Ave.
CBIHP Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 829 S. Muskogee Ave.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center at 10 a.m.
Thompson House Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 829 Muskogee Ave.
Wednesday, July 21
Govermental Building Authority meets at 9 a.m. at the county jail.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veteran's Center.
Thursday, July 22
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Finding Healing After Abortion group meets at 6 p.m. in 29 Eleven Church. Call 719-276-6365.
Northeastern Toastmaster Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 12:00 S. College Ave.
Friday, July 23
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Legislative Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. at the Hulbert Senior Citizen's Center. Breakfast is free.
Saturday, July 24
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
The Tahlequah Writers Group meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center, 212 S. Water Ave.
Sunday, June 20
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.