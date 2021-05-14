Monday, May 17
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 a.m. and noon at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Tahlequah City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Humane Society of Cherokee County meets at 6 p.m. at Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, May 18
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 a.m. and noon at 812 Ward St.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center at 10 a.m. for the meeting, and the speakers at 11.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
CBIHP Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 829 S. Muskogee Ave.
Thompson House Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 300 S. College Ave.
Wednesday, May 19
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 a.m. and noon at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, May 20
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 a.m. and noon at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10-2 every Thursday at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let’s Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Finding Healing After Abortion group meets at 6 p.m. in 29 Eleven Church. Call 719-276-6365.
Cookson Community Crime Watch meets at Cookson Fire Department at 7 p.m. Call 918-774-3363
Friday, May 21
Legislative Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. at the Hulbert Senior Citizen's Center. Breakfast is free.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, May 22
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon at 812 Ward St.
Tahlequah Writers Group meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center, 212 S. Water Ave.
Tahlequah Community Garden meets at the garden, 271 W. Smith St. at noon.
Sunday, May 23
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 11 at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
