Monday, May 25

Tribal, city, and county office closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 26

Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce meets at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Tahlequah Community Playhouse board meets at 6 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.

Wednesday, May 27

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Thursday, May 28

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

City Council proposed budget hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Friday, May 29

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Saturday, May 30

Tidy Up Tenkiller runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit laketenkiller.com.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

