Monday, May 25
Tribal, city, and county office closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 26
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce meets at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse board meets at 6 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.
Wednesday, May 27
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Thursday, May 28
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
City Council proposed budget hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Friday, May 29
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Saturday, May 30
Tidy Up Tenkiller runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit laketenkiller.com.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
