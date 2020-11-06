Monday, Nov. 9
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center 11a.m.-1 p.m.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center 11a.m.-1 p.m.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Drive-thru flu clinic runs 5-8 p.m. at all Cherokee Nation Health Centers, excluding Gadugi Employee Health Center
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Cherokee Nation offices are closed for Veterans Day.
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Northeastern State University Veterans Day program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the University Center basement.
Thursday, Nov. 12
To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.
Friday, Nov. 13
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Saturday, Nov. 14
To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Get Loud for Veterans event begins at 11 a.m. at The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road.
City of Tahlequah outdoor siren testing begins at noon, weather permitted.
Senator Blake Cowboy Stephens meet-and-greet begins at 5 p.m. at Falcon Floats; fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
