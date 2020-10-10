Monday, Oct. 12
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Indigenous Peoples Day event runs 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at NSU.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Cherokee County Republican Party meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Brookside Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Thursday, Oct. 15
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
City Planning Commission meets at 4 p.m. in City Hall.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.
Friday, Oct. 16
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Show and Shine Car, Truck and Bike Show to benefit Cherokee County Toy Drive runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at New Life Worship Center.
Tidy Up Tenkiller begins at 10 a.m. Visit www.laketenkiller.com.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
