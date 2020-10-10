Monday, Oct. 12

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Indigenous Peoples Day event runs 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at NSU.

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Cherokee County Republican Party meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Brookside Center.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.

Thursday, Oct. 15

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

City Planning Commission meets at 4 p.m. in City Hall.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.

Friday, Oct. 16

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Show and Shine Car, Truck and Bike Show to benefit Cherokee County Toy Drive runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at New Life Worship Center.

Tidy Up Tenkiller begins at 10 a.m. Visit www.laketenkiller.com.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

