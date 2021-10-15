Monday, Oct. 18
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 7:30 - 8:15 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Lunches for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Cherokee County Sexual Assault Group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis from 5-6 p.m. To make an appointment with Sandra, call 918-456-0673
Tahlequah City Council meeting meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
The Humane Society of Cherokee County meets at 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room. Call Barbara Jones 918.457.7997
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah VFW meets the second Monday of each month and welcomes all veterans.
Tahlequah VFW meets the second Monday of each month and welcomes all veterans.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 7:30 - 8:15 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet at 10 a.m., followed by a speaker at 11 at the Armory.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help-In-Crisis. Call 918456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Thompson House Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 S. College Ave.
CBIHP Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 829 S. Muskogee Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 7:30 - 8:15 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon at Cherokee Casino Chota Room.
Lunch for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center. For more information, contact Matt Tiger at 918-453-5693.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 7:30 - 8:15 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in room 304. Call Jeff Thorne at 918-206-8531.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m., 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6:30.
Friday, Oct. 22
Early morning exercise to DVDs at 7:30 - 8:15 a.m. at Cookson United Methodist fellowship hall. Guests are welcome.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Civil War cannon shoot and outdoor breakfast at Go Ye Village, starting at 9 a.m.
Zumba is at 10 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
