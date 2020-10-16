Monday, Oct. 19
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Blood drive runs 1-6 p.m. at United Methodist Church Activities Center.
Anime Mondays start at 4:30 p.m. at Start.
Johnson-O’Malley Indian Education Committee elections begin at 6 p.m. in the Hulbert School Auditorium.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Cherokee County Republican Women meet at 11 a.m. in the Republican Headquarters.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Blood drive runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at BancFirst, 1204 E. Ross St.
Blood drives: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Restaurant of the Cherokees; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Lowe's; and 1-6 p.m. at Briggs School.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.
Friday, Oct. 23
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Saturday, Oct. 24
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Come and Treat event runs 4-5 p.m. at Tahelquah United Methodist Church.
Praise in the Park begins at 5 p.m. in Norris Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.