Monday, Oct. 19

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Blood drive runs 1-6 p.m. at United Methodist Church Activities Center.

Anime Mondays start at 4:30 p.m. at Start.

Johnson-O’Malley Indian Education Committee elections begin at 6 p.m. in the Hulbert School Auditorium.

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Cherokee County Republican Women meet at 11 a.m. in the Republican Headquarters.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Blood drive runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at BancFirst, 1204 E. Ross St.

Blood drives: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Restaurant of the Cherokees; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Lowe's; and 1-6 p.m. at Briggs School.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.

Friday, Oct. 23

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Saturday, Oct. 24

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Come and Treat event runs 4-5 p.m. at Tahelquah United Methodist Church.

Praise in the Park begins at 5 p.m. in Norris Park.

Tags

Recommended for you