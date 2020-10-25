Monday, Oct. 26
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center 11a.m.-1 p.m.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
NSU SACC drive-thru trunk-or-treat begins at 7 p.m. at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center 11a.m.-1 p.m.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Cherokee County 4-H members will be hosting a trunk-or-treat at the Cherokee County Community Building parking lot from 5:30 p.m. until dark.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Thursday, Oct. 29
To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.
Friday, Oct. 30
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
City of Tahlequah Drive-thru Halloween Block Party runs 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.
The United Keetoowah Band fall health and safety fair and drive-thru trunk-or-treat runs 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Come and Receive Holy Communion begins at 11 a.m. at Tahlequah United Methodist Church.
