Monday, Oct. 26

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center 11a.m.-1 p.m.

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

NSU SACC drive-thru trunk-or-treat begins at 7 p.m. at Doc Wadley Stadium.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center 11a.m.-1 p.m.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Cherokee County 4-H members will be hosting a trunk-or-treat at the Cherokee County Community Building parking lot from 5:30 p.m. until dark.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.

Thursday, Oct. 29

To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.

Friday, Oct. 30

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

City of Tahlequah Drive-thru Halloween Block Party runs 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.

The United Keetoowah Band fall health and safety fair and drive-thru trunk-or-treat runs 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

To-go lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Come and Receive Holy Communion begins at 11 a.m. at Tahlequah United Methodist Church.

