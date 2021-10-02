Monday, Oct. 4
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Tahlequah City Council meeting meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Cherokee County Sexual Assault Group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis from 5-6 p.m. To make an appointment with Sandra, call 918-456-0673.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918-456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Friends of the Tahlequah Public Library meets at 10 a.m. in the public library.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon at Cherokee Casino Chota Room.
Lunch for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Soroptimist International of Tahlequah meets at Charlie's Chicken at noon.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center. For more information, contact Matt Tiger at 918-453-5693.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Room 304. Call Jeff Thorne at 918-206-8531.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m., 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Arts Council of Tahlequah meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Eastern Oklahoma Development District/Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Support Group takes place at 2 p.m. in the Wisdom Keepers Senior Living activities room, 1286 W. Fourth St. Contact Stacy Williamson, 918-682-7891.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Tahlequah Community Garden meets at 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the garden, 271 W. Smith St.
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
