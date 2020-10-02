Monday, Oct. 5
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Abatement Board meets at 4 p.m. in Tahlequah City Hall.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah City Council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Cherokee County Democratic Party meets at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Visit www.cherokeecountydemocraticparty.com/meetings.html.
JOM Indian Education Committee members meet at 6 p.m. in the Grand View School cafeteria.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
TPS Johnson O’Malley Program Parent Committee meets at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Email Tanya Jones, jonest@tahlequahschools.org.
Thursday, Oct. 8
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.
Friday, Oct. 9
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kroner and Baer's 2nd Annual Oktoberfest begins at 4 p.m. at 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 10
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Outdoor siren tests begin at noon in Tahlequah city limits.
Kroner and Baer's 2nd Annual Oktoberfest happens at 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
