Monday, Sept. 13
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave.
TSET meeting will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., CCHSC Offices, 135 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Alzheimer's/Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets at 6 p.m. in Go Ye Village Richardson Hall, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Aprons and Lace meets in the Cherokee County Community Building at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Tahlequah Vietnam Combat Support Group meets 1-2 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in room 304. Call Jeff Thorne at 918-206-8531.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet at 11 a.m. at Go Ye Village.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m., 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Friday, Sept. 17
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
The Tahlequah Writers Group meets at 2 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center, 212 S. Water Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St. Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.