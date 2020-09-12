Monday, Sept. 14

Recruitment night for Cub Scouts begins at 6 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.

Recruitment night for Boy Scouts begins at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Cherokee County Republic Women meet in the Tahlequah Armory. The board at 9 a.m.; the club at 10; and the program at 11.

To-go lunches are at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

TPS Indian Ed parents meeting begins at 11:15 a.m. Email jonest@tahlequahschools.org.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Simple Recipes virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Thursday, Sept. 17

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.

Friday, Sept. 18

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Relay For Life drive-thru luminary ceremony runs

Saturday, Sept. 19

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

