Monday, Sept. 14
Recruitment night for Cub Scouts begins at 6 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Recruitment night for Boy Scouts begins at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Cherokee County Republic Women meet in the Tahlequah Armory. The board at 9 a.m.; the club at 10; and the program at 11.
To-go lunches are at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
TPS Indian Ed parents meeting begins at 11:15 a.m. Email jonest@tahlequahschools.org.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Simple Recipes virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Thursday, Sept. 17
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.
Friday, Sept. 18
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Relay For Life drive-thru luminary ceremony runs
Saturday, Sept. 19
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
