Monday, Sept. 20
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Humane Society of Cherokee County meet at the Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room at 6 p.m.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will meet to assist veterans of the community by providing a variety of services, including information on workshops, education, benefits and job searching at the Tahlequah Center, 1755 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Cherokee County Republican Women meets at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center at 10 a.m. for the club meeting, and the speakers are at 11.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Thompson House Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 S. College Ave.
CBIHP Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 829 S. Muskogee Ave.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Chruch in room 304. Call Jeff Thorne at 918-206-8531.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m., 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Friday, Sept. 24
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St. Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
