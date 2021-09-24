Monday, Sept. 27
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 a.m. and noon at 812 Ward St.
Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunch for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Tahlequah City Council meeting meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Cherokee County Sexual Assault Group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis from 5-6 p.m. To make an appointment with Sandra, call 918-456-0673
Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn Support Group meets 6-7 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918456-0673.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse meets at 6 p.m. in St. Basil’s Episcopal Church.
TACO potluck starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.
Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in room 304. Call Jeff Thorne at 918-206-8531.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson UMC.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m., 1104 W. Keetoowah St.
Friday, Oct. 1
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.
Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.
Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St. Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.
