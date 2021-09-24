Monday, Sept. 27

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 a.m. and noon at 812 Ward St.

Card playing is at TACO in Cookson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Lunch for senior citizens are served at noon at the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.

Tahlequah City Council meeting meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

Zumba is at 5 and 6 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Cherokee County Sexual Assault Group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis from 5-6 p.m. To make an appointment with Sandra, call 918-456-0673

Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn Support Group meets 6-7 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Domestic violence group meets at 5 p.m. at Help In Crisis. Call 918456-0673.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Tahlequah Community Playhouse meets at 6 p.m. in St. Basil’s Episcopal Church.

TACO potluck starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at 11:30 a.m. Call 918-869-0522 for location.

Yoga class is at 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Open Minds Meeting meets from 10-11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in room 304. Call Jeff Thorne at 918-206-8531.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson UMC.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Zumba is at 5 p.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m., 1104 W. Keetoowah St.

Friday, Oct. 1

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 9 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8-11 a.m. at Leoser Pavilion, corner of Water Avenue and Morgan Street.

Zumba is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the TACO Building in Cookson, 32247 S. 540 Road.

Lunches are available 11a.m.-1 p.m. at Tahlequah Day Center.

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 812 Ward St. Alcoholics Anonymous women's meeting begins at 2 p.m. at 812 Ward St.

