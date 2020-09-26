Monday, Sept. 28
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
TPS Gifted & Talented Local Advisory Committee meets virtually at 3 p.m. It will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Thursday, Oct. 1
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.
Cherokee County Friends of the NRA auction and banquet begins at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Friday, Oct. 2
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Back the Blue Bass Fishing Tournament begins at 4:30 a.m. at Chicken Creek.
Poker Run Through the Foothills begins at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 135.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Virtual Duck Race begins at 1 p.m. Contact Chamber of Commerce, 918-456-3742.
Ryan Dirteater's PBR Mechanical Bull Rodeo begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge.
