Monday, Sept. 28

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

TPS Gifted & Talented Local Advisory Committee meets virtually at 3 p.m. It will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Thursday, Oct. 1

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Produce and dairy distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.

Cherokee County Friends of the NRA auction and banquet begins at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Friday, Oct. 2

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Back the Blue Bass Fishing Tournament begins at 4:30 a.m. at Chicken Creek.

Poker Run Through the Foothills begins at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 135.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Virtual Duck Race begins at 1 p.m. Contact Chamber of Commerce, 918-456-3742.

Ryan Dirteater's PBR Mechanical Bull Rodeo begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge.

