Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day holiday: All tribal, county, and city offices closed.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab is open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Thursday, Sept. 10
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
English Language Learners Lab is open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Produce and dairy distribution happens 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.
Friday, Sept. 11
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Second Saturday events begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
To-go lunches are at Tahlequah Day Center.
Movies in the Park begins at 8:30 p.m. in Norris Park.
