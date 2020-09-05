Monday, Sept. 7

Labor Day holiday: All tribal, county, and city offices closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab is open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Thursday, Sept. 10

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

English Language Learners Lab is open 3-5 p.m. Contact swaim02@nsuok.edu.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Produce and dairy distribution happens 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Exciting Southeast Baptist Tahlequah.

Friday, Sept. 11

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Second Saturday events begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah.

To-go lunches are at Tahlequah Day Center.

Movies in the Park begins at 8:30 p.m. in Norris Park.

