As the school year begins, several Cherokee County districts are making upgrades to their meal programs. Tahlequah Public Schools Federal Programs and Grants Director Lacie Wilson said the amount it costs to eat school meals has not changed this year. Sequoyah Elementary serves free meals, while lunches at other elementaries are $3, secondary lunches are $3.25, elementary and secondary breakfasts are $2, adult/second breakfast is $2.50, and adult/second lunch is $4.85. TPS now has the Jim Wilson account that allows people to donate money to pay off school meal accounts. Wilson said the district is trying to encourage families to fill out their free and reduced-price meal applications, which can be found in their Wengage portal, or paper forms can be found at the TPS Board of Education or Child Nutrition Office. To increase the number of applications submitted, Wilson said the district will be giving away a pair of earbuds at each site. Students who turn in their forms will be placed in the drawing. “We use the numbers like the free and reduced-price lunch numbers when we write grants and stuff, and we know that our numbers of kiddos that turned in lunch forms were really down. So we’re trying to get them to fill them out not only for the grants, but if they qualify they get free or reduced-price lunch,” said Wilson. “It’s kind of like a win-win for everyone.” If a student qualified for the free and reduced-priced meals last school year, Wilson said the child will still receive free meals for the first 30 days. Students who do not fill out a new form will be subject to paying the full price, even though they qualify. This is the fifth year for TPS to use the Sodexo food company, so while the food may not be different, Wilson said they are set to add various food platforms. One of these new platforms includes a C-Store at Tahlequah High School. The C-Store will be like a small convenience store that will offer items, such as popcorn chicken, smoothies, coffee, ice cream sandwiches, chips, and more. “They have to fit within the smart snack guidelines, so it’s not going to be like cheesy chicken from the X-Press Stop, as much as we would love it, but it has to fall within the smart snack guidelines,” Wilson said. Wilson said several of the machines for the C-Store are in place, but it will not be up and running for a couple of weeks, until they receive the rest of their products. Wilson said a new item that has popped up is called the “Global Line.” The line features classic lunch room staples, such as pizza and burgers, but it also offers students additional options like rice bowls or Greek gyros. “We really want lunch to just be more of a fun experience for the kids,” Wilson said. Keys Public School Superintendent Vol Woods said prices for the district have also stayed the same, except for student lunches, which went up by 20 cents. Keys Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Nancy Bryan said student lunches are now $3.55 and student breakfast is $1.80. Woods said they have received most of their free and reduced-price school meal applications, with the deadline being Sept. 29. “We would like to have them ASAP,” said Woods. “If they turn them in late, we can go back and take away their charges before then. They may qualify for the free, but they didn’t turn the application in until November, they’re going to have the price the children had for their meals before that.” The forms can be dropped off at the school or finished on the district’s parent portal. Keys is using a new food service company this year called Keystone, which has received good feedback from the adults and children. Longmire said Keys has a no charge policy that allows students to charge up to $20 in case they are not able to pay for a few meals. “We’re trying to eliminate large bills, and we’re here to help if they need help and they don’t understand,” said Bryan. “If they need help feeling out an application, I’m more than willing to meet with them and help them.” Hulbert Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Mary Longmire said they are offering a grab-and-go meal cart at the bus line, which offers all students a full meal to take with them. “It’s getting our participation up, and plus, it’s helping a lot of them who don’t usually come to the cafeteria get food,” Longmire said. The school is also offering two food options for students, and sixth- to 12th-grade students can order their food ahead of time from the a la carte line. Longmire said the district has upped its al a carte line so can students can now buy single food items, instead of entire meals. “We all went to some big training this summer and everything we hear from all the school and the state child nutrition people is kids like options, so we just decided to put that into our plan. Happy kids are what we are in the business of,” Longmire said. Longmire said meals have not changed this year, with student breakfast prices being $1.60, a student lunch being $2.35, adult breakfast is $2.30, and adult lunch is $4.75. Free and reduced-priced meal applications form Hulbert are due by the end of September.
