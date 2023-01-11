The Tahlequah Middle School Robotics Program has started gearing up for some upcoming tournaments this season.
Kym Tinsley, TMS Robotics coach, said the program has had an influx of members this year, with 23 students being divided among six teams.
“A lot of our students are becoming more and more interested in STEM fields and in robotics,” said Tinsley. “We had a lot of elementary students who came up from sixth grade having done some robotics, and now they’re super-interested in it.”
Landen Webb, an eighth-grade member of the TMS Robotics Program, said he has been participating in robotics since he was in the fourth grade. He said he enjoys the program, as it allows him to hang out and compete with his friends.
“I’m pretty competitive. We’re not against each other, but we’re all trying to build the best robot,” said Webb.
In the program, Tinsley said, team members are in charge of everything, including designing, building, and programming the robot.
“If you ask any of these [students] they are going to be able to tell you every single thing about their robot because it’s their robot,” said Tinsley. “They’re the ones who are involved in all of that. My job as their coach is just to help them if they get stuck or if they’re having design differences.”
Tinsley said the teams have started to participate in more tournaments this year, along with hosting more practices, where they meet two hours two to three times a week from August to May. Webb said stepping up the contest numbers has helped the teams learn to adapt to their competitors.
So far during the 2022-'23 season, three of the teams have already qualified to go to Create U.S. Open National Competition in Iowa.
The team “Curiosity” also won the highest award in the Heritage Slapshot Tournament, called “Overall Excellence,” and the team “Something” won the Teamwork Champions Award.
TMS Robotics will be hosting the 2022-2023 Invitational First-Year Tournament at the Tahlequah Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tinsley said some of the teams will be competing in the tournament, while other members will be conducting a mentorship for all first-year teams.
She said the middle school students not only take away skills that will be used in high school robotics classes, but are also learning basic science and engineering that could help them in future occupations.
“It’s like a person who doesn’t know what they want to do when they grow up, and if they start doing robotics, they could think, ‘Oh, this is fun. I could be like an engineer or a programmer.' There are a whole lot of jobs,” said Maryn Morrison, a member of the TMS Robotics program.
The TMS Robotics Program will be competing Jan. 21 at the Bixby Robotics Tournament and on Jan. 28 at the Stillwater tournament. TMS Robotics will also be hosting another tournament on Feb. 11.
