The 2020 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show offers a space where youth showcase their best cattle, and the Beef Division took center stage Saturday at noon.
The event, preceded by the beef weigh-in, was sponsored by the Future Farmers of America, and its organizers believe there is a correlation between youth participation and academic achievement.
Gerald Halpain is superintendent of the Beef Division, and he has been involved in this event since 1980. He explained that some of his students sell their show cattle and use the proceeds toward college tuition. Many of the students attend college, particularly Northeastern State University and Oklahoma State University.
Students must pre-enter their cattle by the first weekend in December, when their entries are pre-checked and weighed. This year, the Beef Division featured 30 entries of different breeds, including Angus, Shorthorn, Hereford, Simmental, Main Anjou, Chianina, Limousin, and Brahman Influence. To determine the winner, judges look at shape, condition of the head of cattle, and weight.
“The kids have to keep their grades up. If they have a failing grade, they get kicked out of the program," said Halpain. "To me, it gives the kids something to do. You seldom see them getting into trouble with the law because they are being proactive in something constructive.”
Madison Gould is a senior from Hulbert High School. Before she raised animals, she would have described herself as timid, but raising show cattle has brought her out of her shell.
“To show cattle, you have to have good grades," she said with a smile, and added: “I have all A's, and this helped.”
Gould did not come from a cattle-raising family. She took an agricultural class at HHS her freshman year, and her teacher bought her a pig. For two years, she showed pigs, but she switched to cattle her junior year.
“Cows are friendlier and easier to work with. I enjoy them a lot more," she said.
This year, she entered Reba, a brown-haired short-horned plus that is 1-1/2 years old and weighs under 900 pounds.
Blaine Silka, of Locust Grove, is 16 years old.
“I buy my own cattle and I run my own show," he said.
This year, he has volunteered to run the Beef Division, but didn’t enter any of his own show cattle because he lives outside of Cherokee County. He has raised money and owns 20 head of cattle.
Students weighed in their steers and heifers from 9 to 11 a.m., after which they cleaned, groomed, and blow-dried the entries to prepare them for their competition.
Though no money prize is awarded to the winner of the competition, a first-place showing assures that students will sell their prized cattle at a premium price at auction.
