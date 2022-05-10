Whitewater adds name to commissioner candidate list

Bobby "Cub" Whitewater has announced he is running for District 1 Cherokee County Commissioner.
Whitewater, a Democrat is 46 years old and lives in Peggs, and identifies as half Cherokee. He was born and raised in Woodall, close to his grandparents, Henry and Jewell Hendricks, and spent a lot of time learning from them. He attended schools at Woodall and Tahlequah.
Whitewater married Lisa Kindle Whitewater, and together they have lived in Peggs since 2011. They have three grown children: Timothy Hall, Kindle Spry, and Jewlee Whitewater; one granddaughter, Sara; and several grand-dogs. Lisa worked at W.W. Hastings Hospital for 35 years.
Whitewater has served as a volunteer firefighter in Peggs for the past nine years. He enjoys serving his community by making many calls and ensuring the equipment is ready to go at all times. He likes working around his home, spending time with animals, and riding ATVs, and motorcycles.
He owned and operated a trucking business for 20 years. He also spent time operating heavy equipment and doing maintenance on other people's semis. Since 2012, he has been an account manager for one of the largest heavy-duty parts companies, overseeing over 90 accounts. He helps his customers daily by providing consultation about maintenance programs, while keeping them within the budget they are given. He is constantly communicating by collecting and analyzing data from their accounts to improve their changing needs. He is described as a top account manager within his company, which requires hitting the goals and metrics the company sets. He has made lasting friendships with customers.
Whitewater said that if elected, this will be his full-time job.
"I feel passionately about listening to the voters and ensuring that they have an open line of communication," he said.
Many are concerned about the maintenance of county roads and bridges, and Whitewater feels he has the experience to accomplish tasks necessary to keep Cherokee County residents secure.
This position requires working within a given budget, conducting county business with two other commissioners, seeking out and winning grants, and working with entities to direct money to the district.
"I can assure you that I am completely confident in my ability to do this job. If there is something that I do not understand, I am not afraid to ask and learn more about it. I am always willing to listen to all sides and be a team player, but I'm also not afraid to speak up when I do not agree," said Whitewater.
