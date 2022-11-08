Bobby “Cub” Whitewater will take his place as District 1 Cherokee County Commissioner after defeating Republican Mitch Sterling, 61.70 percent to Sterling’s 38.30 percent, in Tuesday's election.
“I am humbled and honored that you placed your confidence and support in me for District 1 county commissioner. I want to thank my amazing wife, family, friends, and all of my supporters for believing in me and giving their countless hours helping me,” Whitewater said.
Whitewater also thanked God and every voter who cast a ballot in the election.
“I am excited to get over this last hurdle, so I can begin to serve the people of District 1, as well as being a part of helping to further grow our entire county,” he said.
Incumbent Republican State Rep. Bob Ed Culver will remain in his seat after defeating Democrat Charles R. Arnall.
“I’m all about big leadership, big heart, and big service. I believe common sense and cooperation get it done. This campaign is about big ideas and getting things done for Cherokee County,” Culver said.
He stressed that doesn’t care whether a person is a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, or independent. He said it’s all about everyone, and that he will represent them 110 percent.
“My message in 2020 has not changed in 2022. I continue to ask you to let me know what you think about issues because I represent you,” Culver said.
Culver defeated Arnall for the District 4 State Senate seat, receiving 63.38 percent of the vote. Arnall received 36.62 percent.
“I am honored to be your voice at the state capitol. Let’s continue to work together for the betterment of Cherokee County. Thank you for your support and your trust,” Culver said.
Gov. Kevin Still was favored in Cherokee County, as he took 49.17 percent of county votes. Joy Hofmeister, a Democrat, got 47.85 percent of the votes here. Only a handful of counties choose Hofmeister, but Cherokee County's tally was close.
District 2 Congressman Republican Markwayne Mullin claimed victory as for U.S. Senate during Tuesday’s General Election, cementing his standing as the heavy favorite to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe. Most major news outlets called his victory early.
According to unofficial election results on the state’s website, Mullin scored 58.75 percent of the vote for U.S. Senate in Cherokee County. He ran against Democrat Kendra Horn, who took 37.93 percent of county votes, while Libertarian Robert Murphy got 1.51 percent. Ray Woods, an independent, got 1.81 percent of county votes.
To replace Mullin in District 2, Josh Brecheen and Naomi Andrews, Democrat, squared off, with Brecheen tallying 58.81 to Andrews’ 36.20 percent throughout the county. Independent "Bulldog" Ben Robinson, a former Democratic state senator, received 4.99 percent of the votes.
Republican Ryan Walters snagged the seat of superintendent of public instruction. Walters took 52.49 percent in the county while Jena Nelson got 47.51 percent.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, with 59.98 percent here, defeated Democrat Madison Horn to her 36.32 percent countywide. Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins got 1.70 percent of count votes while Michael L. Delaney, independent, got 2 percent.
