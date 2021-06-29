When Brigitte Beavers looks at the construction now underway to create a whitewater park on the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, she sees a childhood memory.
“I came fishing here all the time. This was my stomping grounds; we had a lot of good times here,” said Beavers, now town clerk for Watts.
Tim Shepherd also recalls good times fishing and playing around on the rocks his whole life, “riding mudding trails on four-wheelers.”
As Watts’ water superintendent, Shepherd is especially interested in the project.
On Tuesday, June 29, Grand River Dam Authority hosted two tours to update the public on progress for the national-caliber WOKA Whitewater Park, a collaboration of GRDA and the City of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Philanthropic support comes from the Walton Family Foundation, which is providing 95 percent of the $33 million for construction.
The landscape may be undergoing a facelift, but memories will be made again in 2023, when the park is scheduled to open and offer surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, rafting and tubing, along with amenities for spectators.
Lake Frances was once a popular Oklahoma water body when it was established in 1931, and the area will once again be a picturesque part of Adair County.
Across the construction site of the 1,200-foot-long, 100-foot-wide side channel off the Illinois River, GRDA staff set up different stations to talk about the project.
Jared Skaggs, GRDA director of outdoor experience, will co-manage the park with the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission.
“These concrete forms are wave shapers and will help tune the waves,” said Skaggs, indicating the stacks to one side.
A food and float area will welcome visitors, with concessions as the hub of operations.
“This course is designed with a heavy emphasis on spectating, with shade and stair-step seating. The water course is designed for all ages and skill levels,” Skaggs said.
There will be special events, like competitions and training opportunities.
“It’s designed for recreation, but we want to focus on education. Its great for training, for swift-water rescue,” said Skaggs.
May through October is the typical season, but park managers expect people to come year-round.
Director of Properties and Maintenance Holly Moore is also project manager.
“Siloam Springs City Water intake is up there. Their concern was keeping the water supply clean,” Moore said, indicating upstream.
Two pneumatic gates will be installed installed to monitor water levels as the flow fluctuates up and down, she said.
The cost of the gates is $1.9 million.
“Today, it is moving 570 cubic feet per second,” said Moore.
When it flooded in April, it was running 39,000 cubic feet per second, she said. There are about 11 million gallons of water when the river floods.
“On April 20, the whole wall was underwater, and it took more than seven days to clear the mud and debris,” she said.
Moore said the project will bring in about 15 to 20 jobs, including seasonal help.
“We anticipate 700 to 2,000 people on a summer weekend,” said Moore.
Eight drop features will provide low-hazard wave action. From surfing waves to relaxing floating in tubes, the park will offer fun for all levels.
“It’s a good time to see the construction phases. The rebar is anchored 5 feet into bedrock. We took a test putting 10,000 pounds on rebar for 10 minutes; if it holds, it’s good,” Moore said.
Dry concrete will used to form rock shapes that will be carved by artists to blend in with the rocks next to them.
David Pickle was among those on the tour.
“It’s going to be a big economic boost for Adair County. I’m really impressed. It looks like it will be a lot of fun,” said Pickle. “We thought there would be a lot of mud and crud coming down the river, but there hasn’t."
As the tour ended, Beavers walked to the edge of the river.
“Over there is the road we used to come in; I would fish right here. This will probably be the last time I see it like this,” Beavers said.
She looks forward to the success of the park.
“It should be a positive economic impact for Watts,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.